Jennifer Aniston Opens Up Like Never Before About Her Engagement and Marriage to Justin Theroux

It's been two years since Jennifer Aniston said "I do" to Justin Theroux, but it seems like just yesterday.

The 48-year-old actress looks radiant on the cover of Harper's Bazaar and opens up inside the October issue to Amy Sedaris about her secret nuptials and how her handsome hubby popped the question.

Sedaris, a good friend to the couple, reveals that she was asked to be Theroux's "best man" just days before the wedding took place.