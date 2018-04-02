Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck Meet Up in Hawaii For Easter -- See the Pic!

Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck spent Easter together -- on a Hawaiian family vacation!

The friendly exes -- who have been an amicable co-parenting team to their three children since announcing their separation in June 2015 and filing for divorce last year -- enjoyed the holiday weekend in Hawaii, where Affleck is working on a new film, Triple Frontier. The pair were spotted on a casual outing at a local park while their kids -- Violet, 12, Seraphina, 9, and Samuel, 6 -- played, and later took in a private tour of the Sea Life Park, enjoying a sea lion show.

Garner, 45, donned a white tank top, baseball cap and shorts, while Affleck, also 45, was similarly casual in a blue T-shirt and dark shorts.

TID/BACKGRID

"They had a great weekend with the kids," a source told ET of the family’s holiday, adding that Affleck has been "back and forth to L.A. a number of times during training" while shooting the movie.

"There is a lot of love and respect there, and [Ben] was overjoyed to have them all there for the long weekend," the source added of Garner and the kids’ visit. "He enjoyed showing them around."



Garner also seemed to enjoy some girl time during the trip, posting an Instagram pic on Saturday from a hike with her friend, celebrity trainer and Hollywood fitness guru Simone De La Rue.

“A perfect morning hike with my buddy @bodybysimone,” she captioned the mountaintop shot. “#Aloha and #mahalo!”

The former couple frequently spend holidays together in the name of co-parenting. Last summer, they took their kids to to a Fourth of July parade in Brentwood, California. They also spent Thanksgiving together with Affleck's mother.

See more in the video below!

RELATED CONTENT:

RELATED: Jennifer Garner Takes Kids to Hawaii to Visit Ben Affleck For Easter

NEWS: Ben Affleck Says He's 'Doing Just Fine' After Article Claims He's Become 'Despondent'

WATCH: Jennifer Garner's Close Friend Victor Garber on How She's Doing After Ben Affleck Split

Related Gallery