Jennifer Garner Braves the LA Heat Wave at a Pumpkin Patch -- See the Pics!
The weather in Southern California is anything but fall crisp, but Jennifer Garner isn't letting that stop her from hitting the pumpkin patch!
The Miracles From Heaven star shared pics from Underwood Family Farms on Thursday, where she got in the spirit of National Pumpkin Day, while taking a moment to lean against a great, big gourd while baking in the hot, hot sun.
"Some see jack-o-lanterns, I see muffins. These very exact specific muffins," the 45-year-old actress captioned the two pics, in which she rocks a very apt "Super Woman" T-shirt.
Looks like Garner and her three kids are all stocked up for Halloween!
Meanwhile, Garner recently opened up to ET about her new film, The Tribe of Palos Verdes, which deals with themes of betrayal.
