Jennifer Garner Channels Her Inner 'Band Geek' While Back in Texas for College Football Game -- Watch!
You can take the girl out of the marching band, but you can't take marching band out of the girl!
Jennifer Garner attended Texas A&M's game against Alabama in College Station, Texas, on Saturday, and couldn't help cheering for the band during half time.
"Once a band geek, always a band geek," she wrote in the caption.
She also gave a shout out to her dad, William, a Texas A&M alum, after thanking the school for hosting her and her family. "Thank you @tamu for the best family weekend. #mydadsanaggie #gigem."
Garner has been living her best life since joining Instagram back last month, sharing tons of fun moments and cute pics. From laughing about Hamilton after a dentist appointment, to sharing her secret to getting in "action lady" shape, it seems the 45-year-old is loving her new platform.
The mom of three has also been hard at work on some new projects. She spoke with ET at the Hamptons International Film Festival on Friday about her intense new movie, The Tribes of Palos Verdes. In the film, Garner stars as a single mother betrayed by her husband, and described the role as "its own bear to get through."
"Anytime that you're playing someone who is going through something, you have to just figure it out, and you actually -- believe it or not -- don't use your own life as much as you might think," said the actress.
She also opened up about not letting the tough role influence her day-to-day life as a mom to daughters Violet and Seraphina and son Samuel, whom she shares with ex Ben Affleck.
"You just get into that place. That's your job, and then you shake it off, because you have to go home and raise your kids," she explained. "It's just like any other time I do a scene with an emotional place."
Meanwhile, Affleck spent his Saturday in New York City supporting his girlfriend, Saturday Night Live producer Lindsay Shookus, after the show's second live taping of the season.
Garner filed for divorce from Affleck in April. In July, he began officially dating Shookus, and has been out and about with her all summer, including at the Emmys last month.
