Jennifer Garner Is a 'Chicken Lady' Now -- See Her Hilarious Instagram Pic!

All aboard the chicken train!



Jennifer Garner has officially joined Hollywood’s “chicken lady” club, taking to Instagram on Monday to share a cute snap showing her taking a stroll with a chick on a blue leash.

“If there isn't a Chicken Lady Day 🐣, there really should be,” Garner captioned the photo. “Man, my life gets more exciting all the time.”



Garner then shared that she named her feathered friend after the Mean Girls character Regina George, who was played by Rachel McAdams in the hit film.

“Regina loves long walks, dehydrated bugs, and kale,” Garner wrote. “Regina hates....carbs. #shesanicechickenbutaMeanGirl #MeanGirlsthemovie #ithinkshehasaburnbook #cluckcluck.”