Jennifer Garner Is a 'Chicken Lady' Now -- See Her Hilarious Instagram Pic!
All aboard the chicken train!
Jennifer Garner has officially joined Hollywood’s “chicken lady” club, taking to Instagram on Monday to share a cute snap showing her taking a stroll with a chick on a blue leash.
“If there isn't a Chicken Lady Day 🐣, there really should be,” Garner captioned the photo. “Man, my life gets more exciting all the time.”
Garner then shared that she named her feathered friend after the Mean Girls character Regina George, who was played by Rachel McAdams in the hit film.
“Regina loves long walks, dehydrated bugs, and kale,” Garner wrote. “Regina hates....carbs. #shesanicechickenbutaMeanGirl #MeanGirlsthemovie #ithinkshehasaburnbook #cluckcluck.”
Garner isn’t the only celeb hanging with chickens lately.
On Wednesday, Nicole Richie posted a glamorous photo showing her posing with chickens while wearing a red gown and black feathered headpiece. “Potential rap album cover #NikkiFresh,” Richie captioned the pic.
Meanwhile, superstar DJ Diplo shared a snap with his “family” chick on a blue leash in September, while Grey’s Anatomy star Ellen Pompeo’s chickens have even found fame on the cover of Good Housekeeping.
“So sometimes I do photo shoots with chickens,” the actress wrote alongside a magazine cover photo showing her lounging in the backyard with her chicks.
Talk show queen Oprah Winfrey and The Royals star Elizabeth Hurley have also shared their chicken love on social media in the past.
