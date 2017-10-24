Jennifer Garner Embodies 'Chaperone Life' in Selfie Taken on Overnight Girls Scout Trip
If there's ever a Troop Beverly Hills remake, Jennifer Garner should definitely be considered for the role of den mother!
The 45-year-old actress revealed that her mom life is a far cry from what fans see on the red carpet when she posted a makeup-free selfie on Monday morning.
"Taking a Girl Scout to pee at 4 a.m. is ❤️❤️❤️❤️. #roarandsnore #chaperonelife #ourtentwasnexttothelions #thelionsdonotsleeptonight #ytho," she wrote.
WATCH: Jennifer Garner Channels Her Inner 'Band Geek' While Back in Texas for College Football Game
After getting real with her Instagram followers, Garner admitted that if her life were to become a movie, she'd like to be portrayed with grace. The 13 Going on 30 star shared a video of ballerina Tiler Peck, declaring: "Allow me to introduce you to #TutuTuesday where I share my instastalking knowledge of my favorite ballerinas. I'm kicking us off with @tilerpeck, who should definitely play me in a movie. #fangirl #instastalker #TimesAreRacing"
In an exclusive interview with ET earlier this month, Garner opened up about her own emotional new role in The Tribes of Palos Verdes, where she portrays a wife betrayed by her husband.
PHOTO: Jennifer Garner Shares Makeup-Free Selfie After Having a 'Yes Day'
"Anytime that you're playing someone who is going through something, you have to just figure it out, and you actually -- believe it or not -- don't use your own life as much as you might think," said the actress, who filed for divorce from husband Ben Affleck in April. "It really is its own bear to get through."