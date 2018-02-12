Jennifer Garner Hilariously Surprises One Man While Selling Girl Scout Cookies: Pic!

Jennifer Garner spent her weekend helping to up her daughters’ cookie count.

The 45-year-old actress and mother of three shared a hilarious photo of herself at a local grocery store, holding up a sign while selling Girl Scout cookies. The photo was made even more comical by a passerby who noticed Garner and pointed to her as he exited the store.

“Why yes, kind sir, we do have Thin Mints. #tistheseason #comeandgetem #whodoesntloveagirlscout,” Garner captioned the photo.

The handmade sign Garner is holding up lists the tasty treats being offered, including classics like Thin Mints, Samoas and Tagalongs. Garner is mom to daughters Violet, 12, and Seraphina, 9, as well as son, Samuel, 5.

This is just the latest in a series of funny social media posts from Garner. Last month she chomped down on a pepper for the #ALSPepperChallenge.

The decision left her running for a hose for some water as she exclaimed, “I shouldn’t have done that, it’s not funny! Woo, America! Let’s have some lettuce or something. Regret, regret, regret.”

Watch the clip below to see the funny moment!

