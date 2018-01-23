Jennifer Garner Instantly Regrets Eating a Spicy Pepper in Hilarious Video -- Watch!

Jennifer Garner is back with yet another wonderfully bizarre social media video!

The 45-year-old actress took to Instagram on Monday, this time sharing a hilarious video of herself in a battle with a hot pepper.



In the clip, the brunette beauty picks up the spicy pepper, asking her fans, "What do you think, is it gunna be hot?"



It's only a matter of seconds before she instantly regrets the idea.



"I shouldn't have done that, it's not funny," she exclaims, running over to a hose to get some water. "Woo, America! Let's have some lettuce or something. Regret, regret, regret."



And if you thought the actual video was funny, her caption for the video was just as epic.



"Me vs. pepper. Upshot: Not as cool as I thought I was," she wrote. "🚫😎 #soyouthinkyoucanfarm #regretregretregret."

If you're active on social media, you've probably been seeing a lot of videos of people attempting to eat spicy peppers. The #ALSPepperChallenge is the new "ice bucket challenge," meant to raise money and awareness for Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS). According to Good Housekeeping, the challenge went viral thanks to ESPN anchor Tom Haberstroh, whose mother suffers from the disease. Those who want to take part are encouraged to post a video of themselves eating a hot pepper, then nominate friends to do the same.



Garner is fairly new to Instagram -- she only joined last September! -- but is obviously a pro at sharing content that makes us smile regularly. In addition to her #TuTuTuesday series, where she posts pics and videos of her favorite ballerinas, she also has created a fake cooking show and frequently features her pet chicken, Regina George.



Hear more on the pet named after the popular Mean Girls character in the video below!



