Jennifer Garner Joins Instagram -- See Her First Post!
Jennifer Garner is officially on Instagram!
The 45 year-old actress shared her first post on Friday, a hyperlapse video of herself with a mom joke that read, “Summer is almost over. Don’t be sad because sad is DAS backward and DAS not good.”
Jennifer Garner Runs Errands With Ben Affleck's Mom -- See the Sweet Pic!
Before the video ends, Garner plays with the letters and changes the message to read, “I am officially on Instagram so please follow me because isn’t that how this works…”
Garner is up to 120,000 followers and her video has over 4,000 views. Fans were quick to celebrate her social media feat, leaving sweet messages in the comments section of her post.
Jennifer Garner Has Girls Night Out With Chelsea Handler Days After Ben Affleck's Date With Lindsay Shookus
“You are way too funny Jen.....and put your Dad on with you,” one fan wrote. “I love it!! I'm also very excited to see your future posts!” wrote another.
“You are PURE GOLD BABY,” gushed another fan.
For more on Garner, watch the video below.