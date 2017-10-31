Jennifer Garner Made an Adorable Scarecrow for Each of Her Kids -- See the Pic!
Stone the crows!
Jennifer Garner has some serious Halloween game and the actress took to Instagram on Monday to show off her spooky skills.
While many celebs were posting photos of their kids in costume, Garner went one step further and made scarecrow versions of her three children -- Violet, Seraphina and Samuel.
It appeared the Miracles from Heaven star then used the youngsters’ actual clothes -- pants, cute sweaters and a Batman shirt -- to dress her creations.
“TO THE CROWS: BOO! #quieterthanthehumanversions #familytradition #ohpleaseyesihadhelp,” Garner captioned a photo showing her posing with the scarecrow trio.
Garner’s Halloween prep also involved heading to the pumpkin patch and baking pumpkin maple muffins.
“Some see jack-o-lanterns, I see muffins,” she captioned a post showing her wearing a Super Woman shirt while lugging a wheelbarrow of pumpkins and other ingredients for her baking session.
