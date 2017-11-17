Jennifer Garner Reveals Who Still Makes Her Starstruck (Exclusive)

While Garner gushed about her idols, Monroe, 24, couldn't stop singing Garner's praises. The two play mother and daughter in the film, which centers on their family's move to the idyllic and affluent suburb of Palos Verdes in Los Angeles -- and the drama that ensues.

"This comes from the bottom of my heart. I don't think I've met a more genuine, more talented, literally, it was a hard movie for both of us. It was just, every day was a different thing, and what Jen brought to set, I have so much respect," she raved. "I wanna grow up to be you."

"Oh my gosh," Garner replied, agreeing that their emotional roles (Garner's character finds out her husband is cheating on her) definitely took a toll.

"The character is something so different from anything I've played before. I usually play characters who are more kind of buttoned-up than I am in real life. To play somebody who is this just coming apart at the seams was exciting, terrifying but exciting," she said. "I went home to kids and a busy house, so I didn't really have a choice [of whether or not to shake it off]."