Jennifer Garner Says Goodbye to Her Beloved Chicken Regina George -- Watch

Regina George, age eight months old (we think), has passed on from natural causes.

She was Jennifer Garner's beloved chicken and reading companion.

Garner posted a moving tribute to the expired fowl on Monday on Instagram, in a somber collage providing a wistful stroll down memory lane. There were the long walks together, the reading of the newspaper, the time spent on the swing, a lot of pecking at the ground...

An octagonal grave marker marks Regina George's final resting place.

"Please enjoy this tribute to Chicken Regina George who passed away from natural causes," Garner wrote. "🐔💔 #shewasourfavorite #RIP#shelivedagoodlife."

The two met in November, hitting it off immediately. Garner named the hen Regina George after the Mean Girls character, gave her a nice, blue leash and took her to her new forever home.

“Regina loves long walks, dehydrated bugs, and kale,” Garner wrote at the time. “Regina hates....carbs. #shesanicechickenbutaMeanGirl #MeanGirlsthemovie #ithinkshehasaburnbook #cluckcluck.”

So with the help of Shakespeare, we say: Rest in peace, Regina George.

Now cracks a noble egg. Goodnight, sweet princess:

And flights of chickens sing thee to thy rest!

