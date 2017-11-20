Jennifer Garner Says She Hasn't Been on a Date Since Ben Affleck Split: 'I Am Not Interested'

Jennifer Garner isn't looking for love -- at the moment, that is!



The actress revealed in a new interview with news.com.au that she hasn't been on a single date since calling it quits with her ex-husband, Ben Affleck, in June 2015.



"I haven’t been on a date and I am not interested in dating," she explained. "People want to set me up and I am just like, 'No thank you!'"



"I would not have chosen this life for myself or for my kids," she continued. "I would not choose to be single or be in this position. It's something that we are working through."