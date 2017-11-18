Jennifer Garner Shares Details of Her Thanksgiving Meal With Ben Affleck and Family (Exclusive)

Jennifer Garner will be cooking up a storm for Thanksgiving.

ET's Cameron Mathison caught up with the 45-year-old actress at the Los Angeles premiere of her new movie, The Tribes of Palos Verdes, on Friday, where they talked about her holiday meal plans.

"Ben's mom, Chris [Boldt], will be in town and she and Ben will take the kids and I'll have crafts set up and I'll have T-Ball, soccer, I'll have anything set up," Garner shared.

"If they will play with the kids and just let me cook, it is heaven for me," she continued. "I will make homemade bread, I'll make stuffing, I'll make a turkey, I'll make gravy, I'll make sweet potato pudding, I'll make pies. Just let me have that day in the kitchen."