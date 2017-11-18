Jennifer Garner Shares Details of Her Thanksgiving Meal With Ben Affleck and Family (Exclusive)
Jennifer Garner will be cooking up a storm for Thanksgiving.
ET's Cameron Mathison caught up with the 45-year-old actress at the Los Angeles premiere of her new movie, The Tribes of Palos Verdes, on Friday, where they talked about her holiday meal plans.
"Ben's mom, Chris [Boldt], will be in town and she and Ben will take the kids and I'll have crafts set up and I'll have T-Ball, soccer, I'll have anything set up," Garner shared.
"If they will play with the kids and just let me cook, it is heaven for me," she continued. "I will make homemade bread, I'll make stuffing, I'll make a turkey, I'll make gravy, I'll make sweet potato pudding, I'll make pies. Just let me have that day in the kitchen."
While having her ex-husband take care of their three kids -- Violet, 11, Seraphina, 8, and Samuel, 5 -- Garner adds that "it’s a lot of child care."
Meanwhile, Garner was stunning at the film's premiere, rocking a one-sleeve burgundy velvet dress with matching green velvet Chloe Gosselin "Opia" sandals and Beladora jewelry. Her honey-brown locks where pulled to one side and she added a pop of color to her makeup with a cabernet lipstick.
Garner's latest film, The Tribes of Palos Verdes, centers on a mother and daughter's move to the idyllic and affluent suburb of Palos Verdes in Los Angeles -- and the drama that ensues. She previously told ET during the film's press junket that "the character is something so different from anything I've played before."
She also explained why she decided to take on the role.
"In a way, you grow into a space where you feel like, 'Why not? What do I have to lose?' and I'm a grown up, I've been doing this a long time," she shared. "It's the same skills no matter what role you're doing, when someone offers you something like this you might as well just grab after it."
