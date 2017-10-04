Jennifer Garner Shares Her Recipe for 'Turning a Mom Back into Action Lady' in Awesome Instagram Workout Vid

Jennifer Garner has your step-by-step recipe on how to go from "mom" to "action lady."

On Wednesday, the 45-year-old actress shared her intense exercise routine to whip herself back into shape, which includes "50 cups of coffee" and 1.5 hours of "stunt team" workouts.

"Recipe for Turning A Mom Back into Action Lady: Take one mama, ADD daily dose, 1 hr ❤️ @bodybysimone ❤️, 1.5 hr ⭐️Stunt Team ⭐️, 50 cups of coffee and 3 min Cryotherapy," she captioned her Instagram video, which shows Garner doing cardio and trampoline workouts, as well as kickboxing. "Good luck everybody!"