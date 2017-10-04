Jennifer Garner Shares Her Recipe for 'Turning a Mom Back into Action Lady' in Awesome Instagram Workout Vid
Jennifer Garner has your step-by-step recipe on how to go from "mom" to "action lady."
On Wednesday, the 45-year-old actress shared her intense exercise routine to whip herself back into shape, which includes "50 cups of coffee" and 1.5 hours of "stunt team" workouts.
"Recipe for Turning A Mom Back into Action Lady: Take one mama, ADD daily dose, 1 hr ❤️ @bodybysimone ❤️, 1.5 hr ⭐️Stunt Team ⭐️, 50 cups of coffee and 3 min Cryotherapy," she captioned her Instagram video, which shows Garner doing cardio and trampoline workouts, as well as kickboxing. "Good luck everybody!"
In August, Deadline reported that Garner would be starring in Peppermint, a high-action revenge thriller that is being likened to a female-led John Wick. The movie, which is in pre-production, centers around a mother who seeks revenge after her husband and daughter are gunned down in a drive-by.
Garner isn't a stranger to kick-ass roles. In 2003, the actress showed off her impressive moves in the superhero film Daredevil and its 2005 spinoff, Elektra. She also kicked some serious butt as the star of the espionage thriller TV series Alias from 2001 to 2006.
