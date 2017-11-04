Jennifer Garner Shares Hilarious 'Love Note' From Her Son Samuel: 'Read Between the Farts'

ET recently spoke with Garner, who revealed how she goes from hardcore actress to mom after her emotional scenes on set.

"Anytime that you're playing someone who is going through something, you have to just figure it out, and you actually -- believe it or not -- don't use your own life as much as you might think," said Garner, who filed for divorce from husband Ben Affleck in April. "It really is its own bear to get through."

"You just get into that place. That's your job, and then you shake it off, because you have to go home and raise your kids," she added. "It's just like any other time I do a scene with an emotional place."

See more in the video below.