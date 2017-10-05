Jennifer Garner Shares Inspiring Post About Her Elementary School Teacher: 'She Saw Me as Me'

Jennifer Garner has nothing but praise for her childhood teacher, and is celebrating World Teachers' Day by sharing that message and the importance of education with her Instagram fans.

The mom of three shared a picture with herself and her elementary librarian and teacher, Annyce McCann, on Thursday, along with a passionate post about the impact she had on Garner as a girl.

"Mom McCann, as I called her, did not see me as a rowdy little girl or as a daydreamer or even as the middle of the Garner Girls," she wrote.

"She saw me as ME and taught me all kinds of things about myself -- that I was creative, that imagination is to be celebrated, that I was worthy of her time and attention and that books hold the whole world."