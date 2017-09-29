Jennifer Garner Shares Makeup-Free Selfie After Having a 'Yes Day'
Jennifer Garner is ready for the weekend!
On Friday, the 45-year-old actress shared a makeup-free selfie after having a "Yes Day" with her three children, which is inspired by Amy Krouse Rosenthal's 2009 children's book of the same name. How "Yes day" works is kids receive only positive answers to their most silly requests. For example, if one were to ask, "Can I have pizza for breakfast?," the answer would be, "Yes!"
"You’ll never need coffee more than the day after 'Yes Day!'" Garner Instagrammed, coincidentally on National Coffee Day. "Yes Day!-- a fantastic children's book by @missamykr."
She also captioned her photo with a bunch of hashtags, including #fiveyearsrunning, #wesleptinatent, #inthebackyard, #coffeeismyyesday, #yesday, #nationalcoffeeday, #imgettingthehangofhashtags."
Garner just joined Instagram last month and she's already got the hang of it. "I am officially on Instagram! So, please follow me because isn't that how this works...? Xx, Jen," her first caption read.
Her entrance into the world of social media comes after a year of transition as she officially filed for divorce from husband Ben Affleck in April.
