Jennifer Garner Shares a Pic With Her Buzzworthy 'New Co-Workers' -- Bees!
Jennifer Garner is living her bee-st life.
The 45-year-old actress took to Instagram on Tuesday to share a photo of herself taking care of her buzzworthy new "co-workers" -- a colony of bees!
"@onceuponafarm needs fresh fruit, and fresh fruit need BEES! 🐝 Meet my new coworkers, they are bizzzzzy!" Garner captioned the pic and video of the insects in action. "#icrackmyselfup."
Garner has been all about health lately, recently sharing a video of herself getting back into "action lady" shape, with the help of Body by Simone, stunt workouts and cryotherapy.
"I'm getting ready to do an action film. It's called Peppermint, and it's a movie that I really love the story and the script and I'll start it next month," she told ET on Friday, teasing that fans hoping for an Alias reboot will have to go "J.J. [Abrams] for that."
