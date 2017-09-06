Jennifer Garner Shows Off Kickboxing Skills, Proves She Still Has Those 'Alias' Moves

After joining the social media app last week, Garner already seems to be a pro at Instagram, using Boomerang and even hashtags.

Earlier this week, Garner and her estranged husband, Ben Affleck, were spotting catching up and co-parenting after Labor Day weekend. The couple has been vocal about putting their three children -- 11-year-old Violet, 8-year-old Seraphina and 5-year-old Samuel – first and looking out for their well-being.

Last month, the family celebrated Affleck's 45th birthday with a special dinner. See more of their celebration in the video below.