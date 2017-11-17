Jennifer Garner Skips Right Over Thanksgiving With Festive Pic: 'Bring on Christmas'
Jennifer Garner is already ready for Christmas!
While many Americans are gearing up for Thanksgiving, the 45-year-old actress announced to her Instagram followers on Thursday that she's moved on to preparing for Dec. 25.
In the photo, Garner is dressed in a Santa's hat and standing in front of festive lights. "Other people: 'It isn't Christmas season, Thanksgiving is first,'" she wrote. "Me: 'Fa, la, la, la, la.'"
The 13 Going on 30 star also captioned the image: "#bringonchristmas #ideckmyhallsNov1 #hohoho."
Garner did, however, seem to be more into the fall festivities last month when she shared a series of photos of herself at the pumpkin patch. "Some see jack-o-lanterns, I see muffins. These very exact specific muffins. 🎃," she quipped in the caption.
Garner joined Instagram earlier this year after filing for divorce from Ben Affleck in April.
