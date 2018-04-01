Jennifer Garner Takes Kids to Hawaii to Visit Ben Affleck For Easter

Jennifer Garner joined ex-husband Ben Affleck in Hawaii so the entire family could spend Easter together, according to multiple reports.

Garner posted an Instagram pic on Saturday during what looked like a picturesque rainforest hike with celebrity fitness trainer, Simone De La Rue.

"A perfect morning hike with my buddy @bodybysimone," she wrote in the Instagram post. "#Aloha and #mahalo!"

Affleck has been shooting a new film, Triple Frontier, in Hawaii recently, going shirtless for most of the shoot (which led to many questions about his... unique new back tattoo).

The pair has three children together, Samuel, 6, Seraphina, 9, and Violet, 12. And despite filing for divorce last April following their separation in 2015 after 10 years of marriage, Affleck and Garner have focused considerable efforts on co-parenting. Last summer the five of them all spent Fourth of July together in Brentwood, California, attending a holiday parade. They also spent last Thanksgiving together in Brentwood with Affleck's mother.

To see more about Garner and Affleck's co-parenting skills, watch the video below.

