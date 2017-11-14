Jennifer Garner Takes 'Tutu Tuesday' to a New Level During Stunt Rehearsal -- Watch!
Jennifer Garner takes her Tutu Tuesday to another level!
The 45-year-old actress showed off her impressive kickboxing and stunt work on Instagram on Tuesday, all while wearing a pink tutu.
"An elegant episode of #TutuTuesday. ✨We spiced up stunt rehearsal for #PEPPERMINTmovie because the stunt team that PLAYS together SLAYS together! 🗡," Garner captioned her video.
RELATED: Jennifer Garner Is a 'Chicken Lady' Now -- See Her Hilarious Instagram Pic!
Garner initiated Tutu Tuesday on Oct. 24 as a way to "share my insta-stalking knowledge of my favorite ballerinas," she wrote on Instagram.
Since then, she's showcased various dancers, as well as shared silly photoshopped pics of herself in ballet pics.
RELATED: Jennifer Garner Shares Hilarious 'Love Note' From Her Son Samuel: 'Read Between the Farts'
The former Alias star is gearing up to star in the high-action thriller Peppermint. Garner's kick-ass role sees her as a mother who seeks revenge after her husband and daughter are gunned down in a drive-by.
The actress has been sharing clips of her intense exercise routines to whip herself back into shape.
See more of Garner in the video below.