Jennifer Garner Travels to Houston to Help Families Affected by Hurricane Harvey

Ahead of her travels, Garner took to Instagram earlier this week to encourage her followers to donate to Save the Children's Hurricane Harvey relief fund.



"The devastation in #Texas continues to grow and my friends @savethechildren are hard at work helping keep kids affected by #hurricaneharvey safe," she explained. "You can help us reach families in need by texting HURRICANE to 20222 to donate $25 to the efforts. Thank you for the support!"