Jennifer Garner's 'Books With Birdie' Returns -- See Her Read Christmas Books to Her Adorable Dog!

Jennifer Garner's "Books With Birdie" has returned!

The 45-year-old actress took to Instagram on Friday to share another episode of her Instagram series, in which she reads books to her adorable golden retriever.

"There are so many festive Christmas books to put a jingle in your giddy up," Garner captioned the video, in which a Santa hat-wearing Birdie is sweetly more concerned with catching Zzz's than listening to her mom's stories.

The mother of three also shared a message with her fans on her Instagram Story, documenting the emotional moment she received her "favorite Christmas present of the year."

"I worked all night, and I've only slept a couple of years and look a little crazy, but I just got my favorite Christmas present of the year. I already know it, and I have to tell someone," she said to the camera, with tears welling up in her eyes. "It's cards and pictures from all the schools I visited this year.

Garner, who is on Save the Children's Board of Trustees, encouraged fans to donate to the organization if they can this holiday season.

"Thank you to all the kids I got to visit this year, this really made my Christmas!" she concluded.

Garner worked with Save the Children earlier this year, to help those affected by Hurricane Harvey. See more on the actress in the video below.

