Jennifer Garner's Close Friend Victor Garber on How She's Doing After Ben Affleck Split

Jennifer Garner and her onscreen Alias father, Victor Garber, are still the best of friends.

Garber appeared on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen on Wednesday, when a viewer called in to ask when the last time he spoke with Garner is and how she's doing post-Ben Affleck split. Garber actually married Garner and Affleck in a private ceremony on Turks and Caicos in June 2005.

"I did, that's my other line of work," Garber joked about marrying the two stars, who called it quits in 2015 after 10 years of marriage.

As for Garner, Garber says she's doing perfectly fine.

"I spoke to her a couple of days ago," he shared. "She's doing really well. Her children are great, and she's working, and she's extraordinary."

Last February, Garber also talked to ET about how Garner was dealing with her split from Affleck, following her extremely candid interview with Vanity Fair about the end of their marriage.

"She's dealing with a lot of stress and pain, and dealing with it in, I think, a magnificent way," Garber told ET at the time. "I've always found her to be incredibly authentic. It's part of why people, I think, are drawn to her, because she is real. She also has a great capacity for love. You know, her children are her passion. And so, all that said, she's dealing with the situation, I think, miraculously."

ET recently spoke to Garner as well as Josh Duhamel about their new film, Love, Simon, in which they play parents to a closeted teenager named Simon. The two talked about laughing off dating rumors that inevitably sprung up between the two given their high-profile breakups -- Duhamel split from singer Fergie last September after eight years of marriage.

Similar to Garber, Duhamel had nothing but praise for Garner, and paid her a heartfelt compliment.

"We're both private people," Duhamel noted. "I laugh at it [the rumors]. Jen is an amazing catch. She deserves somebody far better than me."

Watch below:

RELATED CONTENT:

Jennifer Garner Hilariously Responds to Becoming an Oscars Meme

Jennifer Garner Shuts Down Oscars Red Carpet in Gorgeous Blue Gown -- See the Stunning Look!

Jennifer Garner Selling Girl Scout Cookies Is the Best Thing We've Seen All Day