Jennifer Garner's 'Ugly Mother' Transformation for 'The Tribes of Palos Verdes' -- See the Poster (Exclusive)

Emmett: In the book, her character is undiagnosed with a mental disorder. There's no clearly defined mental disorder that she had that we pulled from, but we all knew that there was something that she had going on that was beyond just having a bad moment in her life, that there were some layers and some conditions that were causing her to act this way. So, we spent a lot of time talking with a therapist about the condition, what it would be. So, we did specifically diagnose her with something for her backstory, but we never reveal in the movie what her specific diagnosis is. Just because I think there's so many mental conditions that go untreated and go undiagnosed and they're so confusing and they're so hard on families and they're so hard, especially, on kids, so we wanted to keep it that way, so people can relate to having a family member, especially a mom, who has a condition that isn't specific, that you don't really know exactly what it is and how to deal with it.

Brendan: We also grew up around Palos Verdes and grew up in a group of people that knew the writer of the book, Joy, and her brother, Jay. This movie and book were based off their lives, and she lost her brother at this young age. We were able to also speak to a lot of the families and friends of them in real life, from their childhood and that also was incredibly helpful to bring to Jennifer and to everybody as far as getting some background on their true story.

I think everyone in the world knows that Jennifer was going through a very public split while you were working on this movie, so I assume this must have been a somewhat therapeutic experience for her.

Emmett: I would think so. I think it's one of those things where, you know, this movie had to go so fast, everybody just dove in and there were no trailers or any budget that would allow any privacy. We were all just really in that therapy session together. But certainly we were aware of it by the amount of cameras and paparazzi that followed her around daily. That made you even more aware of it. But it was very clear, but it wasn't anything we got deep into the motivation. That was more her journey. But I think Brendan and I saw clearly that her emotional and whatever -- what she brought every day just had some other level of shit to it that we were just riding. [Laughs] It was just something that was real [and] brought a lot of depth to her character, just something tangible that we could never really say this, that or the other about. But it's a woman going through a divorce and having a marriage that's falling apart that, at the same time, is so different from who she is. This is a character who does everything wrong for her kids and plays the victim the whole time and that couldn't be further from who Jennifer is as a person.