Jennifer Hudson and David Otunga Split After 10 Years, Singer Receives Protective Order Against Her Ex-Fiance

Jennifer Hudson and David Otunga are ending their 10-year relationship.

The two got engaged in 2008 and share an 8-year-old son, David Jr. Not only is the couple splitting, but the Hudson has also received a protective order against Otunga, according to her rep.

“Jennifer Hudson and David Otunga have been in the process of ending their relationship for a number of months,” the 36-year-old singer's rep told ET in a statement. “Today, Jennifer requested and received a protective order against her ex-fiancé. Jennifer’s actions are solely taken in the best interest of their son. Please respect her privacy at this time.”