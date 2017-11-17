Jennifer Hudson and David Otunga Split After 10 Years, Singer Receives Protective Order Against Her Ex-Fiance
Jennifer Hudson and David Otunga are ending their 10-year relationship.
The two got engaged in 2008 and share an 8-year-old son, David Jr. Not only is the couple splitting, but the Hudson has also received a protective order against Otunga, according to her rep.
“Jennifer Hudson and David Otunga have been in the process of ending their relationship for a number of months,” the 36-year-old singer's rep told ET in a statement. “Today, Jennifer requested and received a protective order against her ex-fiancé. Jennifer’s actions are solely taken in the best interest of their son. Please respect her privacy at this time.”
Otunga -- a 37-year-old retired pro wrestler and former contestant of I Love New York 2 -- also released a statement to People through his attorney, Tracy M. Rizzo, regarding the breakup and the apparent protective order.
“Mr. Otunga has never abused or harassed Ms. Hudson or their son, and it is unfortunate, especially in today’s climate, that she would feel the need to make these false allegations against him," reads Rizzo's statement. "Mr. Otunga looks forward to his day in court and in being awarded the residential care of the parties’ only child."
Hudson has remained tight-lipped about her relationship for years, briefly addressing the topic of marriage on The Ellen DeGeneres Show this past April. “I’m not in a hurry. He ain’t going nowhere,” she joked at the time.
Hudson isn't the only singer to have a big breakup this year. Fergie and Josh Duhamel also recently announced their separation.