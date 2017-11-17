Jennifer Hudson and Fiance David Otunga Split After 10 Years, Singer Receives Protective Order Against Her Ex
Jennifer Hudson and David Otunga are ending their 10-year relationship. The exes got engaged in 2008 and share 8-year-old son David Jr.
Not only is the couple splitting, but the “Spotlight” singer has also received a protective order against her ex.
“Jennifer Hudson and David Otunga have been in the process of ending their relationship for a number of months,” Hudson’s rep told ET in a statement. “Today, Jennifer requested and received a protective order against her ex-fiancé. Jennifer’s actions are solely taken in the best interest of their son. Please respect her privacy at this time.”
MORE: Jennifer Hudson Describes Beyonce in One Word, Reveals Her 'Dream Co-Star' Is Another Oscar Winner
Otunga’s attorney, Tracy M. Rizzo, released a statement to People, saying, “Mr. Otunga has never abused or harassed Ms. Hudson or their son, and it is unfortunate, especially in today’s climate, that she would feel the need to make these false allegations against him. Mr. Otunga looks forward to his day in court and in being awarded the residential care of the parties’ only child.”
Hudson has remained tight-lipped about her relationship for years, briefly addressing the topic of marriage on The Ellen DeGeneres Show this past April.
“I’m not in a hurry. He ain’t going nowhere,” she joked at the time.
Here’s more on recent celebrity splits: