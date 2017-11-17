Jennifer Hudson and Fiance David Otunga Split After 10 Years, Singer Receives Protective Order Against Her Ex

Jennifer Hudson and David Otunga are ending their 10-year relationship. The exes got engaged in 2008 and share 8-year-old son David Jr.

Not only is the couple splitting, but the “Spotlight” singer has also received a protective order against her ex.

“Jennifer Hudson and David Otunga have been in the process of ending their relationship for a number of months,” Hudson’s rep told ET in a statement. “Today, Jennifer requested and received a protective order against her ex-fiancé. Jennifer’s actions are solely taken in the best interest of their son. Please respect her privacy at this time.”