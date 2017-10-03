Jennifer Hudson Describes Beyonce in One Word, Reveals Her 'Dream Co-Star' Is Another Oscar Winner
Jennifer Hudson has a lot of love for her former co-stars, but she especially has a soft spot for Queen Bey.
The new coach of The Voice covers the November issue of Cosmopolitan magazine, and is asked to describe a few of the actors she's worked with in one word.
Hudson calls Sarah Jessica Parker -- who she starred with in the 2008 Sex and the City movie -- "genuine," her Empire co-star, Taraji P. Henson, her "home girl" and her Sandy Wexler co-star, Adam Sandler, "funny."
MORE: Randy Jackson Hilariously Throws Shade at Jennifer Hudson and Kelly Clarkson for Joining 'The Voice'
As for Beyonce, who starred alongside Hudson in the 2006 movie Dreamgirls, she calls the triple-threat star "sisterly."
Hudson won an Oscar for her role as Effie White in the film, and also shares with Cosmo that her "dream co-star" would have to be fellow Academy Award winner Jennifer Lawrence.
However, when it comes to TV, the 36-year-old entertainer would love to guest star on HBO's Insecure with Issa Rae.
As for the coaches on The Voice, Hudson admits that she would want to be on Blake Shelton's team if she were a contestant, noting that they "have the most similar taste in music."
In an exclusive interview with ET, Hudson also revealed her strategy for winning her first season on The Voice. Here's a look at what the American Idol alum has up her stylish sleeve: