Jennifer Hudson Describes Beyonce in One Word, Reveals Her 'Dream Co-Star' Is Another Oscar Winner

Jennifer Hudson has a lot of love for her former co-stars, but she especially has a soft spot for Queen Bey.

The new coach of The Voice covers the November issue of Cosmopolitan magazine, and is asked to describe a few of the actors she's worked with in one word.

Hudson calls Sarah Jessica Parker -- who she starred with in the 2008 Sex and the City movie -- "genuine," her Empire co-star, Taraji P. Henson, her "home girl" and her Sandy Wexler co-star, Adam Sandler, "funny."