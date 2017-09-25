Jennifer Hudson Gets Her Mind Blown By a 'Voice' Hopeful -- Then Joins Him on Stage!

It may have only been the first episode, but Jennifer Hudson was left gobsmacked by a contestant on the season premiere of The Voice!

The American Idol alum made her debut as a coach on the NBC series on Monday and was so blown away by 26-year-old contestant Lucas Holliday that she took to the stage herself!

The Michigan singer's blind audition got off to a mellow start, with Hudson closing her eyes and slowly bopping her head as Holliday belted out “This Woman’s Work” by Maxwell. As the other coaches -- Adam Levine, Miley Cyrus and Blake Shelton – shared glances of approval with each other, audience members got up on their feet in encouragement.

Hudson then slammed down her red button, spinning around in her seat and appearing completely shocked at the sight of Holliday.