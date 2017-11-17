Jennifer Hudson 'Overwhelmed' as Police Investigate Ex for Alleged Domestic Battery Incident
Jennifer Hudson is "overwhelmed" amid her split from her ex-fiancé, David Otunga, a source tells ET.
The 35-year-old singer shared via her rep on Friday that she and Otunga were ending their 10-year relationship. Hudson's rep also revealed that she requested and received a protective order against Otunga "in the best interest of their son."
Otunga -- who shares 8-year-old son, David Jr., with Hudson -- released a statement through his attorney, denying that he ever abused or harassed Hudson or their son.
"David has a temper," ET's source says of the 37-year-old retired pro wrestler and former contestant on I Love New York 2. "There was an incident and she went to a police station in Chicago."
A spokesperson for the Burr Ridge Police Department just outside of Chicago tells ET that "we are investigating a domestic battery incident and it's an open investigation." No other other details are available while the investigation remains open.
In a copy of Hudson's protective order obtained by ET, the singer details an alleged incident with Otunga on Wednesday at around 6 p.m., as she was in the recording studio with her band members, entourage and David Jr. According to Hudson, Otunga called their son and told him to scan the room on his iPad so he could see who was at the studio, and told David Jr., "Don't let your mom's boyfriend motherf**king touch you." Hudson alleges that Otunga believes she is dating one of her producers.
Hudson says that she and her son were escorted home by security that night, as as soon as they returned, she claims Otunga was visibly angry, took David Jr. by the arm upstairs in one hand, and physically pushed her out of the bathroom inside the master bedroom with his other hand. Hudson says she and Otunga have not been sharing a bedroom for six months.
The Dreamgirls star also alleges that Otunga owns at least one firearm, and claims that Otunga left lying around what he said was a prop gun "to taunt, intimidate and frighten me." "David knows that I am have been very sensitive to firearms after my mother and brother were murdered by a firearm."
Otunga's attorney, Tracy Rizzo, meanwhile says in a statement to ET that Otunga "wants to make it very clear that he denies each and every allegation contained in that petition... Mr. Otunga's only concern that evening was putting the child to bed so that he could be well rested for school. At no time did Mr. Otunga 'physically push' Ms. Hudson as she has alleged."
"Mr. Otunga does not own a firearm, and the gun referenced in Ms. Hudson's petition was a prop that he used for an audition, just as he told her it was at the time she saw it in their house," Rizzo continued, adding that Otunga will petition the court to have the hearing date advanced from Dec. 7 to Nov. 21 "so that he can spend Thanksgiving with his son."
Otunga has also dropped out of WWE’s ‘Survivor Series' scheduled for Sunday amid the custody battle. "He backed out of the event on Friday. His top priority has always been his son and that’s all that matters,” a source close to the situation tells ET. “David is fighting to be able to spend Thanksgiving with his son.”
