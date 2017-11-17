Jennifer Hudson 'Overwhelmed' as Police Investigate Ex for Alleged Domestic Battery Incident

A spokesperson for the Burr Ridge Police Department just outside of Chicago tells ET that "we are investigating a domestic battery incident and it's an open investigation." No other other details are available while the investigation remains open.

In a copy of Hudson's protective order obtained by ET, the singer details an alleged incident with Otunga on Wednesday at around 6 p.m., as she was in the recording studio with her band members, entourage and David Jr. According to Hudson, Otunga called their son and told him to scan the room on his iPad so he could see who was at the studio, and told David Jr., "Don't let your mom's boyfriend motherf**king touch you." Hudson alleges that Otunga believes she is dating one of her producers.

Hudson says that she and her son were escorted home by security that night, as as soon as they returned, she claims Otunga was visibly angry, took David Jr. by the arm upstairs in one hand, and physically pushed her out of the bathroom inside the master bedroom with his other hand. Hudson says she and Otunga have not been sharing a bedroom for six months.

The Dreamgirls star also alleges that Otunga owns at least one firearm, and claims that Otunga left lying around what he said was a prop gun "to taunt, intimidate and frighten me." "David knows that I am have been very sensitive to firearms after my mother and brother were murdered by a firearm."