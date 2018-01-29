Jennifer Hudson Will Play Aretha Franklin in Upcoming Biopic

Jennifer Hudson just landed a dream role!



At his annual pre-GRAMMYs party in New York City on Saturday, Clive Davis announced that the 36-year-old singer will be portraying Aretha Franklin in an upcoming biopic from Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Pictures.



"She stops any and every show she's in," Davis said of Hudson, revealing that Franklin actually handpicked her for the role, which she'll begin filming next year. "Her voice is truly incredible. When they ask, 'Where's the next Aretha? Where will the next Aretha come from?' I say, 'It's her.'"



Naturally, Hudson couldn't help herself from reacting to the exciting news via Instagram.



"I don't even know what to say," she gushed. "Look at God! #ArethaFranklin you have no idea how humbled I am!"

Hudson already stepped into character at the bash, performing a medley of the legendary singer's most iconic hits, including "Respect," "Rock Steady" and "Think."



The biopic will be produced by Scott Bernstein, who worked on Straight Outta Compton, along with Harvey Mason, known for his work in Sing and Pitch Perfect.



As ET previously reported, Franklin officially announced her retirement from performing last February during an interview with Detroit's WDIV Local 4. The 75-year-old singer said at the time that she would still "be recording," but 2017 would be her last year in concert.



"This it it," she exclaimed. "I feel very, very enriched and satisfied with respect to where my career came from, and where it is now. I'll be pretty much satisfied, but I'm not going to go anywhere and just sit down and do nothing. That wouldn't be good either."



