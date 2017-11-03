Jennifer Lawrence Can't Find One Person Who Can Name 5 of Her Movies, Gets Compared to Jennifer Aniston
Jennifer Lawrence's ego was knocked down a few pegs when she hit Hollywood Boulevard to ask pedestrians to name five of her movies.
The on Thursday, and in one of the segments, she struggled to find people that were familiar with her work -- or that even knew her. "The point was to put them on the spot and humiliate myself and guess what, both happened," Lawrence quipped when introducing the street piece.
One woman, not realizing that she was even speaking to the Oscar winner, admitted that she prefers to watch Jennifer Aniston movies, and agreed when Lawrence said the Friends star is "prettier, funnier and way better than Jennifer Lawrence."
While some people passing by were able to remember her movies Joy and The Hunger Games when given hints, one fan couldn't recall the film that also starred the "hot guy." It ended up she was referring to Passengers with Chris Pratt.
The Mother! star also jumped into a tour bus to see if there was anyone there that could name one of her movies. She also called out the tours that drive by her house.
"I see these vans drive by my neighborhood. So, if you see someone in a Tesla giving you the finger, that's me," she joked.
While guest hosting JKL, Lawrence also interviewed Kim Kardashian West and as a superfan of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, for the reality star.
She was such a fan of the family that while filming intense scenes for Mother!, she had a Kardashian-filled tent set up as a form of escape.
with a KUWTK-themed refuge and not another reality show, Lawrence admitted, "The Kardashians are more comforting to me, I think. I've been watching them for 11 years, so I grew up with them, and I know all of them personally."