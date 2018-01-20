Jennifer Lawrence Celebrates Women's March 2018 With Cameron Diaz and Adele

The stars came out for the 2018 Women's March.

Jennifer Lawrence joined up with Cameron Diaz and Adele on Saturday to take a stand in Los Angeles in the name of women's rights and equality, taking to Facebook to share a photo of the three holding up their signs.

"I stand in solidarity for Women's rights, Equal pay, DACA, CHIP," Lawrence wrote alongside the photo, while the sign she held read, "A woman's place is in the revolution."

Adele also shared a photo of the group on Instagram, alongside a touching message about being inspired by women, and teaching her young son to "be a good man."

While Diaz marched with Lawrence and Adele, her pal, Drew Barrymore, marched alongside others in New York City, posting a tearful message about fighting for her daughters.

See more celeb's posts -- including Eva Longoria, Katie Holmes, Lupita Nyong'o and Mila Kunis -- from marches around the country below:

A post shared by Ashton Kutcher (@aplusk) on Jan 20, 2018 at 12:48pm PST

Womens march LA!!! A post shared by Ashton Kutcher (@aplusk) on Jan 20, 2018 at 12:48pm PST

#womensmarch A post shared by Katie Holmes (@katieholmes212) on Jan 20, 2018 at 1:16pm PST

The 2018 Women's March comes just weeks after women took a stand at this year's Golden Globes, wearing black on the red carpet in protest of sexual harassment and gender inequality across all industries. See more in the video below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Reese Witherspoon Says 'One Awards Show Can't Change Everything,' Explains Need for Time's Up (Exclusive)

The Time's Up Movement Continues at 2018 Critics' Choice Awards: The 5 Most Empowering Moments

Reese Witherspoon, Nicole Kidman & More Auctioning Off Golden Globes Dresses to Benefit Time's Up