Jennifer Lawrence & Emma Stone Joke About Competing for 'Easy A,' Reveal They're Working on a 'Secret Project'

Dreams come true!

A Jennifer Lawrence and Emma Stone movie could be in the works. During The Hollywood Reporter's annual Actress Roundtable, the Oscar winners teased a possible upcoming collaboration, after joking about competing for the role of Olive Penderghast in Easy A.

When asked to name a favorite line from one of their movies was, Stone, 29, quoted the 2010 comedy.

"'Piss off, Quiznos.' That's from Easy A. I shove a Quiznos guy and say, 'Piss off, Quiznos,'" she shared.