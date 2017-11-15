Jennifer Lawrence & Emma Stone Joke About Competing for 'Easy A,' Reveal They're Working on a 'Secret Project'
Dreams come true!
A Jennifer Lawrence and Emma Stone movie could be in the works. During The Hollywood Reporter's annual Actress Roundtable, the Oscar winners teased a possible upcoming collaboration, after joking about competing for the role of Olive Penderghast in Easy A.
When asked to name a favorite line from one of their movies was, Stone, 29, quoted the 2010 comedy.
"'Piss off, Quiznos.' That's from Easy A. I shove a Quiznos guy and say, 'Piss off, Quiznos,'" she shared.
"I auditioned for Easy A. I wanted it so bad," Lawrence, 27, then revealed.
The La La Land star jokingly quipped, "Well, guess what? You didn't get it. You didn't get it because you suck!"
"Outside!" Lawrence fired back, ready to fight.
It's no secret that the two actresses are great friends and love to joke around with each other. When asked during the roundtable if they would ever work together, Stone was all in.
"I would love to. I keep trying to convince her,” Stone replied. "I have so many ideas."
Lawrence then revealed that the pair have been planning something, but it's under wraps for now.
"There is one idea that's floating around, but it's a secret," the Mother! star shared, with Stone adding, "Yeah, it's a secret idea."
When Lawrence asked if she forgot about the plan, Stone insisted, "No, I was just trying to be a good secret-keeper."
Stone and Lawrence reunited this past weekend at the Governors Awards in Los Angeles, where they took silly photos on the red carpet together. Stone also caught up with her ex-boyfriend, Andrew Garfield.
