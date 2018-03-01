Jennifer Lawrence Freaks Out Over Surprise Dinner with 'ROHNY' Stars Luann de Lesseps and Bethenny Frankel

Jennifer Lawrence is truly a Real Housewives fanatic!

The Red Sparrow star sat down with Andy Cohen on Watch What Happens Live! on Thursday, where she promoted her new spy thriller and dished on her favorite Bravo reality series.

Cohen had more than conversation planned for Lawrence's appearance, however, organizing a little surprise for his guest.

"Three months ago, you were interviewed by Oprah Winfrey for the cover of The Hollywood Reporter, and when Oprah asked which three people, alive or dead, you would like to have at a dinner party, you replied Scott Disick, Luann de Lesseps and Bethenny Frankel," Cohen reminded Lawrence. "Well, Jennifer, Housewives dinner parties notoriously don't end well, but since I make dreams come true, take a look over there!"

As a look of utter shock washed over the Oscar winner's face, a curtain dropped on stage behind them, revealing de Lesseps and Frankel sitting around a table, joined by a cardboard cut-out of Disick.

To say that Lawrence absolutely lost her mind at the surprise would be a bit of an understatement.

The 27-year-old actress couldn't contain her excitement as she jumped around and ran over to hug the Real Housewives of New York stars.

Sitting down at their table, Lawrence was all but hyperventilating and fighting back tears of joy. However, she didn't waste a moment before getting down to business and asking the two reality stars everything she's been dying to know about their interpersonal dramas.

Lawrence fired off question after question, nervously drinking wine and unabashedly grilling the pair. However, she soon proved to know even more about the complex storylines of the various Housewives series than either of her dinner compatriots, and the amazing, manic exchange left Cohen laughing uproariously as he watched from afar.

Check out the adorably funny surprise dinner party below to see Lawrence fangirl out over her favorite TV icons:

During the Watch What Happens Live!After Show, Lawrence also opened up about her friendship with the Kardashian-Jenner family and revealed that she had some advanced knowledge of Kylie Jenner's pregnancy before she posted her baby news on Feb. 4.

"I did know Kylie was pregnant," Lawrence said, choosing her words cautiously as she answered a viewer-submitted question about Jenner's daughter, Stormi, and Kim Kardashian West's daughter, Chicago. "[But] I have not met any of the babies."

Jenner gave birth to her first child with rapper Travis Scott on Feb. 1, while her older sister and her husband, Kanye West, welcomed their third child on Jan. 15.

For more on Lawrence's friendship with the Kardashian family, check out the video below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Jennifer Lawrence Jokes She’s a ‘Real Housewives’ Producer, Has Axe-Throwing Competition on 'Tonight Show'

'Real Housewives' Superfan Jennifer Lawrence Met Lisa Rinna and It Was Amazing -- Pics!

Jennifer Lawrence Jokes That Despite Her Love for Kim Kardashian, 'It's Probably a One-Sided Friendship'

Related Gallery