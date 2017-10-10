Jennifer Lawrence, George Clooney and More Speak Out Against Harvey Weinstein's 'Indefensible' Actions
Hollywood A-listers are breaking their silence in the wake of the allegations of sexual harassment against movie mogul Harvey Weinstein.
After Meryl Streep, Kate Winslet, and other actresses spoke out, Jennifer Lawrence and George Clooney also released statements to The Daily Beast.
“I was deeply disturbed to hear the news about Harvey Weinstein’s behavior,” Lawrence said in her statement. “I worked with Harvey five years ago and I did not experience any form of harassment personally, nor did I know about any of these allegations. This kind of abuse is inexcusable and absolutely upsetting.”
The 27-year-old actress -- who won an Oscar for her role in Silver Linings Playbook, which was distributed by The Weinstein Company -- went on to express her support for those accusing Weinstein of inappropriate behavior, saying, “My heart goes out to all of the women affected by these gross actions. And I want to thank them for their bravery to come forward.”
Clooney also slammed Weinstein in a statement, saying, “It’s indefensible. That’s the only word you can start with. Harvey’s admitted to it, and it’s indefensible.”
MORE: Meryl Streep, Jessica Chastain & Others React to Harvey Weinstein Sexual Harassment Allegations
The 56-year-old actor went on to explain his professional involvement with Weinstein, noting, “I’ve known Harvey for 20 years. He gave me my first big break as an actor in films on From Dusk Till Dawn, he gave me my first big break as a director with Confessions of a Dangerous Mind. We’ve had dinners, we’ve been on location together, we’ve had arguments. But I can tell you that I’ve never seen any of this behavior — ever.”
In addition to Lawrence and Clooney, other stars took to social media to express their disapproval of the 65-year-old Hollywood heavyweight.
Mr. Robot star Christian Slater tweeted a lengthy statement, writing: “Women who come forward to speak out against abusers do so at great cost and risk to themselves and it’s hard to believe that they are met with shaming statements, disbelief, and blame…No woman should fear for her safety in the workplace. No man should feel immune from the consequences of his actions.”
Here’s what other celebrities said on social media:
MORE: Rose McGowan Speaks Out on Harvey Weinstein, Urges Entire Weinstein Co. Board to Resign
Here's more on the allegations that led to Weinstein's recent termination from the company he co-founded.