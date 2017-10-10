Jennifer Lawrence, George Clooney and More Speak Out Against Harvey Weinstein's 'Indefensible' Actions

Hollywood A-listers are breaking their silence in the wake of the allegations of sexual harassment against movie mogul Harvey Weinstein.

After Meryl Streep, Kate Winslet, and other actresses spoke out, Jennifer Lawrence and George Clooney also released statements to The Daily Beast.

“I was deeply disturbed to hear the news about Harvey Weinstein’s behavior,” Lawrence said in her statement. “I worked with Harvey five years ago and I did not experience any form of harassment personally, nor did I know about any of these allegations. This kind of abuse is inexcusable and absolutely upsetting.”

The 27-year-old actress -- who won an Oscar for her role in Silver Linings Playbook, which was distributed by The Weinstein Company -- went on to express her support for those accusing Weinstein of inappropriate behavior, saying, “My heart goes out to all of the women affected by these gross actions. And I want to thank them for their bravery to come forward.”

Clooney also slammed Weinstein in a statement, saying, “It’s indefensible. That’s the only word you can start with. Harvey’s admitted to it, and it’s indefensible.”