Jennifer Lawrence Gives the Middle Finger During 'Mother!' Q&A With Boyfriend Darren Aronofsky
If you didn't know this by seeing her interviews, Jennifer Lawrence talks with her hands.
After a screening of Mother!, hosted by The Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences, at the Museum of Modern Art in New York City on Thursday night, the 27-year-old actress and director Darren Aronofsky, who is also Lawrence's boyfriend, sat down for a Q&A about their divisive film.
While recalling a moment on set, Lawrence threw up her middle finger at the audience, which caused Aronofsky to crack up laughing.
Per usual, the Oscar winner's style was on point as she stepped out in a floral Brock Collection maxi dress, while her 48-year-old boyfriend wore a tan button-down shirt and dark slacks.
In an exclusive interview with ET last week at the New York premiere of Mother!, Lawrence joked about what Aronofsky likes to see her wear while on the red carpet.
"She's the only person who's allowed not to [wear black], 'cause she's life," the director said. "Well, I think he's talking about my character, but I'm gonna pretend he's not," Lawrence responded to her boyfriend's "she's life" comment.
The jokes didn't stop there! When asked what has been her favorite outfit to wear thus far during the promotional tour of the film, Lawrence quipped, "I really loved the Paris [look] -- Dior with the crucifix. Darren loves it when I wear crucifixes."