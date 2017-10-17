Jennifer Lawrence Jokes Margot Robbie's Beauty Sent Her Into a 'Wave of Depression' (Exclusive)
Margot Robbie's got a huge fan in Jennifer Lawrence.
ET's Carly Steel caught up with Lawrence, who was honored at Elle's 24th Annual Women in Hollywood Celebration presented by L'Oreal Paris, Real Is Rare and Calvin Klein on Monday -- but it was another honoree whom she couldn't get enough of.
"Margot Robbie is so pretty that I think I should just go home!" Lawrence shared. "I just caught a glimpse of her and I just want to go home."
"Oh my god, just a wave of depression," she added, before Robbie made her way down the red carpet.
"I feel the exact same way!" she gushed.
While Robbie clearly admires Lawrence as well, it's another actress whom she credits as her "career goals."
"Cate Blanchett has been my No. 1, always," Robbie shared. "Acting-wise, the way she conducts herself and the roles she takes, the way she plays those roles, that's career goals for me."
At a time when many actresses are opening up about the inequality they've experienced, Robbie, who admitted she was "so nervous" to take the stage, said she hopes her speech becomes part of a "conversation [that's] only going to bring about positive change."
"I have something to say tonight, and I think a lot of women also want to have something to say, and stand up for our place in the industry and the place we hope to have in the future," she said.
