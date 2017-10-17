Jennifer Lawrence Jokes Margot Robbie's Beauty Sent Her Into a 'Wave of Depression' (Exclusive)

Margot Robbie's got a huge fan in Jennifer Lawrence.

ET's Carly Steel caught up with Lawrence, who was honored at Elle's 24th Annual Women in Hollywood Celebration presented by L'Oreal Paris, Real Is Rare and Calvin Klein on Monday -- but it was another honoree whom she couldn't get enough of.

"Margot Robbie is so pretty that I think I should just go home!" Lawrence shared. "I just caught a glimpse of her and I just want to go home."