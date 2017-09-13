Jennifer Lawrence Jokes She’s a ‘Real Housewives’ Producer, Has Axe-Throwing Competition on 'Tonight Show'
The Real Housewives better be nice to Jennifer Lawrence! The 27-year-old Oscar winner joked about her deep involvement with the Bravo reality shows during her Tuesday appearance on The Tonight Show.
“I am a, I guess, kind of a producer of all of the Real Housewives. Andy Cohen and I, I would call us colleagues,” she quipped. “I get really passionate, and I give him a lot of advice.”
WATCH: EXCLUSIVE: Jennifer Lawrence Reveals What Makes Boyfriend Darren Aronofsky Great, Stuns in Sexy Corset Dress
“Wait, I do too,” host Jimmy Fallon insisted.
“Really? But do you text him? Do you make a difference in the show like me?” Lawrence countered. “One of the star’s fate is kind of in my hands, so, not to brag.”
The Mother! star gave one example of her “producer” work, talking about Luann de Lesseps’ recent announcement that she is divorcing Tom D’Agostino.
“When Luann announced her divorce to Tom, I was horrified and shocked and my stomach dropped. Because I realized I had just seen the reunion which means they aren’t filming,” she explained as the audience laughed. “So I texted Andy and I was like, ‘Get a camera in Ramona [Singer]’s face right now.’ And I also told him to show the moment in the Berkshires where Bethenny [Frankel]’s crying and going, ‘I just don’t think your guy’s a good guy!’”
MORE: Jennifer Lawrence Turns Heads in Sheer Silver Gown at 'Mother!' Premiere in London -- See the Pics!
Lawrence went on to tease Fallon, saying, “It’s hard to show the ways to producing if you’re not a producer.”
But the host showed her up when the actress challenged him to an axe-throwing competition. Watch the funny clip to see what happens.
And for more from J.Law, watch the video below!