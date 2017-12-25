Jennifer Lawrence Makes Her Fifth Christmas Visit to Children's Hospital in Her Kentucky Hometown

Jennifer Lawrence is giving back to her hometown.

For the fifth year in a row, the 27-year-old actress visited a children's hospital in Louisville, Kentucky, during the holidays.

This year, Lawrence met patients at Norton's Children's Hospital on Christmas Eve, happily taking pictures as she brought some festive cheer to the kids.

"Louisville's own Jennifer Lawrence stopped by Norton Children's Hospital today to visit with patients, families, and staff," the hospital shared on their Instagram page on Sunday. "This visit has become a tradition for Lawrence each Christmas. Thank you, Jennifer! You sure do bring a smile to all! ❤❤❤."

The mother! star has long given back to her community. Last year, she donated $2 million to the medical center, which was then called Kosair Children's Hospital. She also announced the establishment of the Jennifer Lawrence Foundation Cardiac Intensive Care Unit.

In fact, the Oscar-winning actress has stopped by that hospital every year since 2013. Watch the video below to relive her visit there two years ago.

