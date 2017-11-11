Jennifer Lawrence, Margot Robbie and More A-Listers Dress to Impress at the 2017 Governors Awards

Hollywood goes glam!

The biggest and brightest stars stepped out on Saturday night to attend the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences' 9th Annual Governors Awards at The Ray Dolby Ballroom in Hollywood, California.

As the celebs made their way into the ceremony, heads turned as they showed off their stunning and elegant ensembles on the red carpet.

Jennifer Lawrence arrived in a flirty Alexander McQueen two-piece from the designer's Resort 2018 collection. The Mother! star wore a bedazzled black crop top with a matching full skirt that featured the same embellishments as her top.