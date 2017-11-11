Jennifer Lawrence, Margot Robbie and More A-Listers Dress to Impress at the 2017 Governors Awards
Hollywood goes glam!
The biggest and brightest stars stepped out on Saturday night to attend the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences' 9th Annual Governors Awards at The Ray Dolby Ballroom in Hollywood, California.
As the celebs made their way into the ceremony, heads turned as they showed off their stunning and elegant ensembles on the red carpet.
Jennifer Lawrence arrived in a flirty Alexander McQueen two-piece from the designer's Resort 2018 collection. The Mother! star wore a bedazzled black crop top with a matching full skirt that featured the same embellishments as her top.
RELATED: Gigi Hadid Radiates in Bright Yellow, Zendaya Rocks a Tulle Jumpsuit & More Best Dressed Stars of the Week
Margot Robbie was an exquisite beauty wearing a plunging black velvet Altuzarra dress with floral and beaded embellishment. The blonde bombshell added a touch of elegance with a pale pink feathered coat and jewelry by Sara Weinstock.
Emma Stone was a vision in a white Louis Vuitton getup. Meanwhile, Carey Mulligan's cabernet-colored gown with a plunging neckline was to die for.
MORE: Diane Kruger Dazzles in Stylish Two Piece Ensemble at AFI Fest -- See Her Look!
Jessica Chastain and Diane Kruger were lovely ladies in red. The stunning red head was gorgeous in an off-the-shoulder gown and Kruger took a sexier approach with a pleated high-neck chiffon getup.
MORE: Carrie Underwood Slays the CMA Awards in 11 Stunning Outfits -- See All the Looks!
Salma Hayek, Sarah Paulson, Allison Williams and Saoirse Ronan proved that black never goes out of style. Each actress donned the dark shade in their own unique and fabulous way.
MORE: Kristen Stewart Slays in Rocker Chic Look at L.A. Event -- See the Pics!
The annual Academy's Board of Governors gala gives three special awards: the Irving G. Thalberg Memorial Award, the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award and the Honorary Award. This year's honorees were Charles Burnett, Owen Roizman, Donald Sutherland and Agnès Varda.
For more stylish looks this week, watch below.