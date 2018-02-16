Jennifer Lawrence Plans to Take the Next Year Off From Acting: Here's Why (Exclusive)

Jennifer Lawrence is taking some time off acting -- but it's anything but a break.

The Red Sparrow star sat down with ET's Carly Steel at a roundtable for the upcoming film on Thursday, where she shared plans to turn her attention from the big screen to political engagement.

"I'm going to take the next year off," the 27-year-old actress revealed. "I'm going to be working with this organization as a part of Represent.Us ... trying to get young people engaged politically on a local level."

"It doesn't have anything to do with partisan [politics]," Lawrence said of her involvement with the non-profit organization. "It's just anti-corruption and stuff trying to pass state by state laws that can help prevent corruption, fix our democracy."

The move is not out of step for Lawrence, who has, in the past couple of years, taken a stand for causes she believes in. This past January, Lawrence participated in the Women's March, sharing a photo on Facebook with the caption, "I stand in solidarity for Women's rights, Equal pay, DACA, CHIP." In the pic, Lawrence held a sign that read, "A woman's place is in the revolution."

I stand in solidarity for Women’s rights Equal pay DACA CHIP Posted by Jennifer Lawrence on Saturday, January 20, 2018

In December, Lawrence was honored with the Sherry Lansing Leadership Award at The Hollywood Reporter's 2017 Women in Entertainment Power 100 breakfast in Los Angeles, where she expanded on what compels her to speak out on issues of women's rights, equality and more.

"It’s not easy to speak out. It’s not easy to face criticism on a global scale. But the fact is I have been given a platform, and if I don’t use it, then I don’t deserve it," Lawrence said while accepting the award. "This last year has been a trying and challenging time in our world and our industry specifically. Every day, we wake up to a myriad of headlines that deeply impact us, from around the globe."

Red Sparrow hits theaters Friday, March 2.

