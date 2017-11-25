Jennifer Lawrence Is Ready To Take Time Off From Acting to Buy a Farm and Milk Goats

Jennifer Lawrence is ready to get back to her Kentucky roots.

The 27-year-old actress has been a Hollywood powerhouse, working non-stop since winning her Oscar in 2012 for her role in Silver Linings Playbook and leading the Hunger Games franchise. But after seven years of shooting an average of three movies a year, Lawrence is ready for some time off.

"I want to get a farm," she tellsElle in a new interview published on Saturday. "I want to be, like, milking goats."

While it might be a while before she heads to the countryside, Lawrence still has many projects in the works, including Adam McKay's biographical drama Bad Blood, spy thriller Red Sparrow and her rumored last X-Men film, Dark Phoenix.

Meanwhile, the Oscar winner previously said in an interview with Vanity Fair in 2016 that she doesn't "like waking up with nothing to do or going to sleep without accomplishing anything."

"That really depresses me," she added, but it seems as though she's had a change of heart, telling Vogue earlier this year, that she now enjoys downtime. "Yeah, that was ridiculous. I was crazy. This is great," she said.

On Friday, Lawrence, who is known for her love for reality TV shows, freaked out when she met Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa Rinna. The two ran into each other at a New York restaurant, prompting Lawrence to snap several selfies with Rinna.

Rinna and her friend Amelia Gray, both shared their encounter with Lawrence via their Instagram Stories on Saturday. "My new best friend forever," Rinna captioned one video.