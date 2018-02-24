Jennifer Lawrence Reveals She's Developing a TV Series, Says It's Important to 'Get Behind the Camera'

Jennifer Lawrence is planning the next phase of her career.

During a speaking event at The Wing, a co-working and community center for women in New York City on Friday, the 27-year-old actress opened up about her directing ambitions, and revealed that she's also signed on to executive produce a new TV series.

"I'd love to direct. Greta Gerwig asked me that, and I was like, 'Well, I wanted to and then you ruined it, because I'm never going to beat [Lady Bird]. I found that very discouraging because it's perfect," Lawrence joked.

"I would like to [direct] one day. I think it's important to start getting behind the camera, producing, so I can have more control over who gets hired and make sure I can be a part of it, and make sure there's diversity on all our films," she continued. "I'm going to be EPing a show with Catt Sadler, actually, which I wasn't supposed to announce, but I am."

While Lawrence didn't give up any details about her upcoming project, according to The Hollywood Reporter, the actress and the former E! News host are teaming up for a series inspired by #MeToo, Time's Up and gender wage gap conversations in Hollywood. THR reports that the docu-series, which will deep dive into the issues women face today, will be fast-tracked once Lawrence and Sadler find a distributor or partner with a production company.

Lawrence has been outspoken in the fight for equal pay in Hollywood. After finding out that she made significantly less than her male co-stars, Bradley Cooper, Jeremy Renner, and Christian Bale, for American Hustle, the actress wrote an essay in 2015, vowing to become a better negotiator.

"When the Sony hack happened and I found out how much less I was being paid than the lucky people with dicks, I didn’t get mad at Sony. I got mad at myself," she wrote at the time. "I failed as a negotiator because I gave up early."

