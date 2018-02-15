Jennifer Lawrence Says She No Longer Has The 'Fear and Insecurity' That Led Her to Avoid Risky Roles

Jennifer Lawrence says she's now unafraid of taking on riskier roles like her portrayal of a sexy Russian spy in Red Sparrow.

The 27-year-old actress spoke to ET's Carly Steel on Thursday at the premiere of the thriller, a film in which Lawrence bares it all during a nightmare sequence that has her fully nude in front of a classroom full of people.

"I don't have the same fear and insecurity in that one specific area that I used to," she told ET on the red carpet. "So you know I'm always gonna take on roles for the same reason, you know, the character speaks to me and the director and the story. But I'm no longer gonna let that be a factor in my decision making."

She touched more explicitly on her nude scene in a roundtable discussion with Steel earlier on Thursday. There she said the hardest part of portraying the Russian spy wasn't the nudity, but the accent. The nudity she found herself oddly comfortable with, despite past jitters involving intimate scenes.

"Everybody made me feel so comfortable that I probably at a certain point started making everybody else uncomfortable," she told ET. "Because I'd be like, 'I don't want the robe. I'm hot. I'm eating.' Everybody's like, 'She needs to cover up.'"

That comfort was aided by director Francis Lawrence, who also directed Lawrence in three of the Hunger Games films.

"I trust her. I think she definitely trusts me," Lawrence told ET on the red carpet. "I'd like to think that it would be harder for her to say yes to a movie like this with somebody else, with somebody who's a stranger. It certainly made it easier to communicate about some of the content within the movie because we knew each other so well but that was definitely a positive thing."

Co-star Joel Edgerton praised Lawrence's poise and hard work at the premiere, telling ET that the actress handled the "raw emotional" role well.

"Normally I'm an incredibly competitive person and I'd like to think that I work harder then anybody else, but I have to admit it's not true in this case," he conceded.

